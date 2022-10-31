Kid to scare shit out of everyone this Halloween by dressing up as an energy bill

Ten year-old Jacob Lambert will go trick or treating as a quarterly electricity bill this year, in what is tipped to be the most terrifying costume of the year.

The 5th grade student said he considered going as a ghost or a vampire, but decided on a Q1 2023 utility bill because he wanted to properly traumatise his neighbours.

“My plan is to knock on peoples’ door dressed as a four-figure electricity bill, scream ‘You’ve got seven days to pay or your essential services will be cut off’ and then advise them that their per-kilowatt-hour-charge will be increasing by another 30% next quarter. People are going to shit themselves”.

Lambert said if homeowners were unwilling to handover treats, he would threaten to produce a chart showing them that their usage was higher than their neighbours’. “It really is going to be quite harrowing for them”.

One neighbour said he planned to just ignore Lambert and hoped he went away.

