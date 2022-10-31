Elon Musk surprised to find that 20% of all Twitter accounts belong to his children

After expecting to find that the social media platform’s numbers were inflated by fake bot and spam accounts, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk was surprised today to discover that almost one in five accounts on the platform are in fact his offspring. Musk had expected the number to be less than five percent.

While Musk said he was not anticipating so many of Twitter’s 226 million users to be the result of affairs he has had with his staff members and other women, he was upbeat about the finding.

“I lost track a long time ago of how many children I have, so if nothing else, the $44 billion purchase price has been worth it just to enable me to keep tabs on my extended family,” Musk said today. He added, “I’ve already got coders working on a way to automatically send my children a happy birthday tweet, so it looks like it was written personally by me”.

A new feature touted for the platform is a verification badge for all users currently receiving child support from Musk.

Musk held a meeting today with Twitter’s female staff members to talk about strategies for increasing the number of users on the platform.

