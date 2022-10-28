Follow The Shovel

Halloween: this kid is dressing up as a coal industry lobbyist in order to get bigger handouts ﻿

Tories tout Liz Truss as possible replacement for Rishi Sunak, after early cracks emerge
Boris Johnson pulls out early, for first time ever

Pre-schooler Jack Fawson has announced that he will be dressing up as coal industry lobbyist this Halloween, in order to access larger, no-strings-attached handouts.

Fawson got the idea last year after he was mistaken for a coal lobbyist while trick or treating last year, and given $4 billion.

It was then Fawson knew he was onto something. “After that it was really easy,” Fawson said. “I just said ‘Hello I’m from the mining industry, give me all your money or I’ll run a national advertising campaign to bring down the government,’ and the treats just flowed”.

Grace Harlburn, 6, from Brisbane, said the coal lobbyist idea was too obvious. She will instead be dressing up as the representative of a company that supplies immigration detention services for asylum seekers on Manus Island. “My costume is just a little PO Box on Kangaroo Island. I’m hoping to get $423 million, no questions asked”.

