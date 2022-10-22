Sport shouldn’t be used to push a message, says billionaire who uses sport to push a message

A woman who uses the uniforms of rowers, volleyballers and swimmers to promote her mining company says sport should not be used to as some sort of personal promotional messaging tool.

Standing at a sporting venue in front of a large sign that displays the name of her company, the billionaire said sport and self-promotion do not mix.

“The idea that you’d think it appropriate to use sport as a way to push your agenda is really disappointing. All this tedious virtue signalling is nothing more than an attempt to influence the public’s perception of you.

“How about we keep our opinions to ourselves and get back to what sport is all about – softening the image of iron-ore mining companies”.

