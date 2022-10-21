The Crown to cover Liz Truss’s Prime Ministership with touching 8-second passing reference

Makers of popular TV series The Crown have confirmed that Liz Truss’s Prime Ministership will be comprehensively covered in a future season of the show, with a passing comment from a minor character in a secondary storyline slated for an episode in Season 7.

A director of the show said they aimed to cover all significant figures in The Queen’s life, and occasionally had time to cover other characters as well.

Asked who was likely to play the role of Britain’s 56th Prime Minister, the director confirmed it would be a non-speaking, off-screen role. “We’ll probably just get a minor character to make a passing joke about the mini-budget of 2022 as part of a conversation about something else. It will be a thoughtful homage to the ex Prime Minister. It may get cut in editing, we’ll see”.

Netflix, which owns the rights to The Crown, say they are also considering commissioning a separate special half-episode series on Liz Truss’s Prime Ministership.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY