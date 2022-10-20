Follow The Shovel

World
Leftovers in fridge older than Liz Truss’s Prime Ministership

A leftover spaghetti Bolognese has lasted longer than Britain’s 56th Prime Minister, it has been revealed.

Preparation of the spaghetti first began during Truss’s swearing in and was then put on simmer for the first quarter of her tenure. It saw out the remainder of her time in office on top of an empty cake container.

The spaghetti’s owner, Ryan Ranniford said, “It’s well past its used-by date and there’s a pretty foul stench around the whole thing. I’m talking about Liz Truss’s career. The spaghetti is looking great,” he said.

He said there were hopes of a revival. “A few minutes in the microwave, a bit of a stir and it’ll be good to go. I’m talking about the spaghetti”.

Due to Britain’s inflation rate, the spaghetti is now worth more than when it first entered the fridge.

