Government engages consultancy firm to investigate whether it spends too much on consultancy firms

The Labor Government has engaged a top-tier consultancy in a five-year, seven-figure contract that will be tasked with investigating growing claims that the Government spends too much on external consultancies.

Announcing the contract, a Government spokesperson said many Australians were increasingly concerned about the amount of taxpayer dollars being spent on outside consultants. “Which is why it’s important we get to the bottom of this with a multi-faceted, deep-dive $17 million external review,” he said.

The contracted firm, eager to refute public sentiment that all consultants are useless, has been proactive in announcing the intention to hold a preliminary meeting to begin discussions on forming a subcommittee to evaluate the most appropriate channels for scoping out the first phase of the report’s project plan.

The announcement, which was made at a work lunch consisting of two dozen consultants and which included an open bar as a way to “enable blue sky thinking”, was billed to the Department and has already put the project significantly over budget.



Although still in its early days, the firm’s CEO was confident the report would find that the Government “does not spend too much on consultants” and that “it’s quite the opposite and that they actually don’t spend enough,” before slamming three shots of Don Julio.



An additional firm has been pre-emptively engaged to investigate the veracity of the first firm’s findings.

