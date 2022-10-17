Follow The Shovel

Flood-ravaged Victoria wishing it could get photoshoot of Scott Morrison sweeping a basketball court

Queue forms to say goodbye to Liz Truss’s Prime Ministership
Claims of cover-up as IBAC maintains silence on Dan Andrews’ role in flooding

With towns underwater and many homes damaged beyond repair, residents of flood-affected regions of Victoria say its times like these you realise how much you could do with a staged photoshoot of Scott Morrison pretending to sweep up a gym.

“I wasn’t Scott’s biggest fan. But at least in times of crisis he’d have a team of professional photographers up within 24 hours. God, we could do with that now,” said Shepperton resident John Deluca.

Fellow resident Mary agreed. “Our house is ruined. What I wouldn’t give for the Shepparton gym to be swept up right now”.

Mooroopna resident Terry Chalmers said it’s a case of not realising what you’ve got to its gone. “I was very critical of Scott Morrison during his time in office, but we’re crying out for a staged PR shoot of the PM up here right now. A photo of him pretending to push a wheelbarrow, or at the very least pretending to carry sandbags in an Australian Wallabies top would go a long way”.

