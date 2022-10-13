New self-driving Tesla automatically creates Twitter poll to decide whether to swerve from pedestrian or not

In a new innovation championed by CEO Elon Musk, all new Teslas will be fitted with AI-technology that will automatically launch a poll on Twitter whenever it senses an upcoming obstacle.

Musk said the value of asking a group of unknown social media users about an important decision could not be underestimated. “Should I swerve and use up valuable fuel, or go straight ahead and hit a pedestrian? These are the types of questions that we’ll be able to answer using this new technology,” Musk said. “We call it crowd learning. I’m using the same technology to end the war in Ukraine”.

Musk said the new feature would increase fuel efficiency, cut down trip time and help driver’s make better decisions. “A lot of our drivers want to know whether they should park within the lines of a parking space or park over two like a wanker. This will help them decide the best option,” Musk said.

The new Teslas will also be pre-fitted with a child seat for when owners inevitably find out they’ve become pregnant with Elon Musk’s child.

