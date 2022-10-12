Australia offers to train Ukrainian soldiers in drinking from prosthetic leg

In a sign of its commitment to the war effort in Ukraine, Australia has offered to send elite SAS soldiers to the region to train troops in dehumanising dead militants by using their prosthetic limbs as a drinking vessel.

A Defence spokesperson said Australia had developed specialist knowledge in souveniring body parts, an area of expertise that had become renowned throughout the world. “It’s a skill we take very seriously. We award our highest honours to those who have mastered the technique,” the spokesperson said.

He said fighting a war was as much about strategic know-how as it was about artillery strength . “You’ve got to weigh up the options in front of you – do I use this as a drinking vessel first, or mount it on a plaque with Nazi insignia? And if I do use it as a drinking vessel, how quickly do I need to skull the beer to break the team record? These are the important lessons we can pass on to Ukrainian troops”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY