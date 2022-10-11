Follow The Shovel

Putin reassures Russian troops they’ll be home by March 2022

With Russian morale flagging after a number of recent Ukraine gains, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reminded his troops that this is just a two-week war that will all be over well before last summer.

“Days can seem like months during a war. It’s funny how time works,” Putin said in a televised address to the nation.

He stressed it was important to stick to the plan. “Ever since we invaded Ukraine three days ago, things have gone exactly as I planned it,” he explained.

“It’s all about the catching the rest of the world unawares. Crashing our economy, alienating Russia from the rest of the global community, losing thousands of our soldiers, depleting our resources – this was all part of the element of surprise required to ensure this thing is all wrapped up by the end of the first week”.

