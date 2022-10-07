The 2022 Shovel Annual is ready to pre-order

Follow The Shovel

Some big news … we’ve just sent our 2022 Shovel Annual to the printers and it’s ready to pre-order now.

Produced as a double issue with The Chaser, this is the definitive account of the year in which Australia changed governments, Britain changed monarchs and Optus asked 6.1 million Australians to change their password, gender and date of birth.

It’s 132-pages of quality content including:

  • The 8 signs that Scott Morrison has taken your job – A must-read for all Australians
  • Clive Palmer’s 6 cost-of-living tips – How to cut back on unnecessary splurges like employee wages
  • Ben Roberts Smith the Board game! – Can you restore your reputation without admitting you hired a PI to spy on your girlfriend at an abortion clinic?
  • Our special royal tribute – We interviewed everyone in Australia called Elizabeth
  • How to completely re-invent your identity for 2023! A special advertorial from Optus
  • All the top stories from the year

Also, we get asked this every year so we’ll get a step ahead. Unlike the person on the front cover, this is NOT a joke. The Shovel Annual is 100% an actual real life hard-copy thing and available to purchase. Perfect Christmas gift actually now that you ask.

