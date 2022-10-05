Follow The Shovel

Essendon appoints Brian Houston as interim CEO while it reviews hiring process

AFL club Essendon has moved quickly to restore confidence after its disastrous 1-day appointment of ex NAB boss Andrew Thorburn, confirming it had asked former Hillsong boss Brian Houston to oversee the organisation until a permanent new CEO can be found.

“Brian tells us he’s ‘between jobs’ at the moment, so we jumped at the chance to secure his services,” a spokesperson for the club explained. “We asked former PM Scott Morrison for a reference and he’s vouched for Brian, so it looks like we’re in the clear on this one. No more controversies!”

The club said they chose Houston because had extensive experience running a large faith-based organisation. “People tell us you need a lot of faith to work for Essendon, so we think he’ll be perfect”.  

