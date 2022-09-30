72-year-old grandfather and amateur chess enthusiast Gavin Frampton said inserting a vibrating sex toy up his anus has not improved his win rate, despite chess prodigy Hans Niemann seemingly having success with the technique.

“I put the beads in, played 1.e4 as usual, and then waited for the magic to happen,” Frampton explained. “But after five minutes, it had had absolutely no impact. On the chess game,” Frampton explained.

He said from there everything unfolded as normal. “I lost within about fifteen minutes, and orgasmed within about forty”. He said he had lost control of his Queen and his erogenous zone by the tenth move.

Despite the anal beads not giving him extra ability on the chess board, Frampton says he doesn’t regret his purchase. “My chess game is still pretty average, but I’ve learned some things about myself that I otherwise wouldn’t have known” he said.

