Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Local News
Local man surprised after anal beads fail to improve chess game

Other News

Local man surprised after anal beads fail to improve chess game
Massive queue forms to say goodbye to British economy
Optus employee Gladys Berejiklian will be giving daily updates on hacking numbers

72-year-old grandfather and amateur chess enthusiast Gavin Frampton said inserting a vibrating sex toy up his anus has not improved his win rate, despite chess prodigy Hans Niemann seemingly having success with the technique.

“I put the beads in, played 1.e4 as usual, and then waited for the magic to happen,” Frampton explained. “But after five minutes, it had had absolutely no impact. On the chess game,” Frampton explained.

He said from there everything unfolded as normal. “I lost within about fifteen minutes, and orgasmed within about forty”. He said he had lost control of his Queen and his erogenous zone by the tenth move.

Despite the anal beads not giving him extra ability on the chess board, Frampton says he doesn’t regret his purchase. “My chess game is still pretty average, but I’ve learned some things about myself that I otherwise wouldn’t have known” he said.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Massive queue forms to say goodbye to British economy
Optus employee Gladys Berejiklian will be giving daily updates on hacking numbers
Jupiter announces it will crash a spacecraft into Earth as part of ongoing testing
Hackers give up trying to get ransom from Optus after waiting on hold for 3 hours
NASA ‘regrets’ putting Tim Smith in charge of spacecraft
Optus to reimburse hacked customers with windfall from Nigerian prince