Jupiter announces it will crash a spacecraft into Earth as part of ongoing testing

JASA, Jupiter’s space authority, has sent out a press alert announcing that it will be crashing a spacecraft into a small rock formation commonly known as ‘Earth’, with live pictures expected by lunchtime tomorrow. The exercise is part of an experimental program designed to test whether asteroids and small planets can be diverted from their course.

A spokesperson for JASA said the side-project was developed as part of its internship program. “It’s just a bit of fun really. The crash will be live-streamed – we’re hoping to get some good images of the rock before we destroy it, which we’ll then send around to media. We think this will be a big story over the next 8-12 hours, before people move onto something else”.

JASA say they chose ‘Earth’ because there wasn’t any evidence of intelligent life. “From what we can tell it is in the process of self destructing anyway, so we figured this would be a good object to do our tests on before we move onto more important projects”.

