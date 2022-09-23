Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Business
Optus advises customers to change their password, name, date of birth, gender … after data breach

Other News

Optus advises customers to change their password, name, date of birth, gender … after data breach
Dan Andrews pledges to change his name to Queen Elizabeth II if elected
Body language expert starting to sense that other people think he’s a wanker

Australia’s second largest telco has responded to a massive data breach, advising customers to update their password, move house, change names and take on a new identity.

“We’re hopeful that this cyber attack won’t amount to anything, but to be on the safe side we do suggest anyone who has been an Optus customer since 2017 change their name, gender, address and birthday,” Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said in a video message.

She advised to follow the normal identity protocols when updating details. “We suggest you choose a name and gender that you haven’t used in the past 12 months. Your new name should be at least eight characters long and include at least one number and upper-case letter”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Dan Andrews pledges to change his name to Queen Elizabeth II if elected
Body language expert starting to sense that other people think he’s a wanker
Royal Bombshell! Queen no longer talking to Meghan: Daily Mail reports
Mourners dismayed to discover 15-mile queue actually for Qantas check-in at Heathrow
We analysed Meghan and Kate’s body language and … then stopped because it is totally weird and unimportant
Matthew Guy pays respects to British Monarchy, with touching tribute to Princess Leia