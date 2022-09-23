Optus advises customers to change their password, name, date of birth, gender … after data breach

Australia’s second largest telco has responded to a massive data breach, advising customers to update their password, move house, change names and take on a new identity.

“We’re hopeful that this cyber attack won’t amount to anything, but to be on the safe side we do suggest anyone who has been an Optus customer since 2017 change their name, gender, address and birthday,” Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said in a video message.

She advised to follow the normal identity protocols when updating details. “We suggest you choose a name and gender that you haven’t used in the past 12 months. Your new name should be at least eight characters long and include at least one number and upper-case letter”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY