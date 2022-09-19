Follow The Shovel

Royal Bombshell! Queen no longer talking to Meghan: Daily Mail reports

Mourners dismayed to discover 15-mile queue actually for Qantas check-in at Heathrow
We analysed Meghan and Kate’s body language and … then stopped because it is totally weird and unimportant

In the clearest sign yet of the Sussex’s deepening estrangement from the royal family, the Queen has stopped all communication with Meghan Markle, the Daily Mail has exclusively reported.

In an explosive front page report, the tabloid said the relationship had been permanently ended. “There has been absolutely no communication for over a week,” royal watcher Samantha Hannington-Browne told the tabloid. “As we’ve been saying for months, the Queen clearly does not approve of Meghan and Harry’s actions, and this period of extended silence is just the latest example of that. It’s really quite extraordinary”.

Hannington-Browne said her sources described the Queen as ‘cold’. “There’s been absolute silence on the Queen’s part. Not even a phone call. We’ve seen this coming for a long time now – this could well be the end of the relationship”.

