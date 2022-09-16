We analysed Meghan and Kate’s body language and … then stopped because it is totally weird and unimportant

A frame-by-frame analysis of Princesses Meghan and Kate at a procession through Westminster Hall this week showed that we had way too much time on our hands.

Meghan can be seen moving her legs one in front of the other, which seems to suggest that she is readying to kick Kate in the shins, or possibly that she is walking. But we may never know because we totally lost interest in the whole thing.

“If you zoom in closely at the images and look at the way Kate’s palms face downwards when Meghan is looking at her, but upwards when she’s not, then you’re really overthinking this,” a spokesperson said.

“In particular, analysing the way she smiles in one frame, and then frowns in another, really shows – quite clearly actually – that you’ve totally lost perspective”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY