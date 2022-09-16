Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Entertainment & Sport
We analysed Meghan and Kate’s body language and … then stopped because it is totally weird and unimportant

Other News

We analysed Meghan and Kate’s body language and … then stopped because it is totally weird and unimportant
Matthew Guy pays respects to British Monarchy, with touching tribute to Princess Leia
Woman who owns queen-sized bed interviewed about her connection to Queen Elizabeth

A frame-by-frame analysis of Princesses Meghan and Kate at a procession through Westminster Hall this week showed that we had way too much time on our hands.

Meghan can be seen moving her legs one in front of the other, which seems to suggest that she is readying to kick Kate in the shins, or possibly that she is walking. But we may never know because we totally lost interest in the whole thing.

“If you zoom in closely at the images and look at the way Kate’s palms face downwards when Meghan is looking at her, but upwards when she’s not, then you’re really overthinking this,” a spokesperson said. 

“In particular, analysing the way she smiles in one frame, and then frowns in another, really shows – quite clearly actually – that you’ve totally lost perspective”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Matthew Guy pays respects to British Monarchy, with touching tribute to Princess Leia
Woman who owns queen-sized bed interviewed about her connection to Queen Elizabeth
Albanese promises to reduce constitutional monarchism by 43% by 2030
Queen Died because Meghan Markle murdered her, British tabloids now reporting
Whoops! Edinburgh police accidentally arrest wrong man
Ballot for electing Australian Head of State revealed