The Nation
Matthew Guy pays respects to British Monarchy, with touching tribute to Princess Leia

Woman who owns queen-sized bed interviewed about her connection to Queen Elizabeth
Albanese promises to reduce constitutional monarchism by 43% by 2030

Victorian Opposition leader Matthew Guy has used a special sitting of parliament to pay tribute to the British monarchy, singling out Princess Leia as an example of the poise and grace with which the monarchy conducts itself.

“Yes, the monarchy can at times appear distant or cold. But who could not be moved when the Princess led the evacuation during the Imperial attack on Hoth? Who amongst us was not cheering Her Royal Highness on when she infiltrated the palace of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, disguised as a bounty hunter?

“That is the courageous spirit of our monarchy, a courageous spirit that was passed onto Queen Elizabeth herself; a spirit that would be lost to Australians should we ever become a republic”.

Guy said he still remembers the day Princess Leia tragically died in a car accident in Paris. “We still mourn that loss as if it were today,” he told parliament.

The Liberal leader used his speech to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s role in in the monarchy, as well as others before her whose legacy she had built on. “The monarchy of the United Kingdom is one that can draw on centuries of history, stretching as far back as Queen Cersei Lannister, King Mufasa and Queen Latifah’s iconic 1993 album Black Reign”.

Headline by Adrian Risch

