Woman who owns queen-sized bed interviewed about her connection to Queen Elizabeth

A Brisbane woman who sleeps every single night in a queen-sized bed has been interviewed about the incredible coincidence as part of the ABC’s ongoing coverage of the Queen’s death.

“She’s the Queen, I have a bed that’s a queen. It’s uncanny. We’re basically soul mates,” Chloe Lee, 38, said.

Lee said she generally sleeps on the bed with a pillow, something the Queen was also thought to have done. “But the connection doesn’t stop there. I have sheets on the bed, and would you believe the Queen had sheets on her bed too”. Amazingly, she bought the bed at a store in South Brisbane, which is only a short drive from Queen Street Mall.

The marketing executive and mother of three said she was asleep in her queen-sized bed when the Queen passed away – the special moment beautifully captured with a re-enactment of Lee asleep.

The ABC said the investigative report, one of several thousand by the national broadcaster, showed viewers a different side of the late monarch. “We’re all familiar with the tradition and the pomp and ceremony associated with the Queen. But we forget the close connection she had with ordinary people. She was, quite literary, part of the furniture,” the ABC reporter said.

Headline by Julia Kaylock

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY