Whoops! Edinburgh police accidentally arrest wrong man

In an embarrassing mix-up, Scottish police have accidentally arrested an innocent young man in a nearby crowd rather than a suspected sex offender who was once a close friend of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

It is unknown how the police became so confused, given the suspect was walking in plain sight along a main street in Edinburgh.

“He was right there. He was walking slowly, he wouldn’t have been hard to catch,” one witness said.

“There was even an onlooker who was trying to help by shouting out and pointing at the suspect. But then the police got very confused and arrested the onlooker instead. I guess it’s been a tough couple of days for everyone, but this seems like a very big blunder”.

