Queen Elizabeth II died because that scheming American actress who tore apart the monarchy killed her, a range of British tabloid news outlet is reporting.

According to one tabloid’s exclusive sources, the Queen’s life was cut short when the American actress spent time at Buckingham Palace last week. “She was in the kitchen holding a large knife and looking very mixed raced and the next thing you know the Queen was dead,” the source said.

“Or maybe she was cutting up carrots and the Queen died of old age – it’s impossible to say. But what is absolutely true is that she was wearing an ugly dress when it happened, and it looks like she’s put on weight too”.

More to come …

