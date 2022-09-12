Cost of living crisis forces unemployed 73-year-old to take first ever job

In a sign of the labour shortages facing Britain, as well as just how deep the cost of living crisis is biting, a septuagenarian who has never held employment will start in his first ever job this week.

Charles (surname not provided) from London, is one of a record 173,000 older workers who have entered employment in recent months in Britain. The grandfather of five said there had been a time when he felt he may never work in his lifetime. “But when the opportunity to take on a role that came with a $450 million sign-on bonus presented itself, I felt obliged to take up the position,” he said.

He will be paid around $145 million a year, which is believed to be above the minimum wage.

While some have said it is inappropriate for people in their seventies to be working, regardless of the state of the economy, others have pointed out that the man’s role will only include light duties.

Headline by Matt Harvey @mattharveystuff

