Finally, rich white man in charge

A wealthy, white, aging man will finally hold some sort of power in society, it has been confirmed.

Official reports say that, after years of being excluded from positions of influence, white men will at last be represented in the corridors of power.

“It’s a small step forward,” one men’s right activist said. “After being shut out by women for so long, it’s refreshing to see a private-school-educated man who inherited his wealth from his parents finally get some sort of say in Western society”.

He said boys finally had someone to look up to. “Let’s hope this gives other wealthy old white men the confidence they need to take on positions of influence within our community”.

