Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
World
Finally, rich white man in charge

Other News

Cost of living crisis forces unemployed 73-year-old to take first ever job
Finally, rich white man in charge
Man who had brief conversation with Queen in 1964 interviewed for half an hour by ABC

A wealthy, white, aging man will finally hold some sort of power in society, it has been confirmed.

Official reports say that, after years of being excluded from positions of influence, white men will at last be represented in the corridors of power.  

“It’s a small step forward,” one men’s right activist said. “After being shut out by women for so long, it’s refreshing to see a private-school-educated man who inherited his wealth from his parents finally get some sort of say in Western society”.

He said boys finally had someone to look up to. “Let’s hope this gives other wealthy old white men the confidence they need to take on positions of influence within our community”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Cost of living crisis forces unemployed 73-year-old to take first ever job
Man who had brief conversation with Queen in 1964 interviewed for half an hour by ABC
Joe Biden delivers emotional tribute to Queen: “Bohemian Rhapsody was my favourite song”
Queen graciously sits through Heaven’s excruciating 3-hour opening ceremony
Man who wanted to be a tampon has to settle for being King instead
Queen reunited with 80,000 of her former corgis