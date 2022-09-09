Follow The Shovel

Queen reunited with 80,000 of her former corgis

Man who wanted to be a tampon has to settle for being King instead
Massive shipment of ‘anti-inflammatories’ spotted at Melbourne airport

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has been joyfully reunited in the afterlife with the 80,000 corgis she owned while she was alive.

With their tails wagging and their mouths in a permanent smile, the corgis told Her Majesty that they had saved her the best spot.

All the Queen’s favourite corgis were there, including Susan, Vulcan, Dookie, Monty, Honey, Berry, Emma, Willow and Linnet.

The dogs released a joint statement saying it was the best day ever. 

A spokesperson for the Queen said that after 95 odd years of putting up with the weirdest family imaginable, and Boris Johnson, Her Majesty can now finally enjoy herself in the company of those who know her best.

