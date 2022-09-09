Follow The Shovel

Man who wanted to be a tampon has to settle for being King instead

A British man who once dreamt of becoming a menstrual product has had to accept that he’ll probably only ever be the head of the British monarchy.

Careers advisor Penny Taralgon said coming to accept a more realistic career path was a natural part of growing up. “A lot of us have dreams of becoming an astronaut or a movie star or a menstrual device when we’re younger. But as we grow up, reality kicks in and we realise that we’ll need to settle for being an electrician or a monarch instead”.  

The man, who once wished he could live inside a woman’s trousers and then be “chucked down the lavatory” said he hadn’t forgotten his aspirations as a young man. “Who hasn’t, as a youngster, looked to the firefighters and rockstars and sanitary products around them and said, ‘I want to be box of Tampax one day?’”

