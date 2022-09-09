Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Labor Party nominates Kristina Keneally for next Queen of England

Other News

Queen graciously sits through Heaven’s excruciating 3-hour opening ceremony
Man who wanted to be a tampon has to settle for being King instead
Queen reunited with 80,000 of her former corgis

Anthony Albanese says former NSW Premier and candidate for Bennelong, Fowler and the NSW Senate, Kristina Keneally, is the perfect candidate for the next Queen of England.

“I know she doesn’t live in Britain, I’m not sure she’s ever been there, but she lives nearby, just 17,000 km away. So I think she’ll have a real sense of the everyday needs of people there”.

Keneally said she’d watched a British television series last year and once read the BBC’s website, so was confident she would understood the concerns of constituents. “I’m basically a local,” she said.

The former Premier, who lives in the exclusive Northern Beaches enclave of Scotland Island in Sydney, said she knows what it’s like to live on a small island. “They’re pretty much the same thing. And the fact that the island I live on is called Scotland is useful – I hear there’s a place called Scotland in Britain too”.

Despite the Labor Party’s endorsement, sources say Keneally has little chance of securing the role of monarch, given it has already been promised as a gift to John Barilaro. Scott Morrison later confirmed he swore himself into the role two years ago.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Queen graciously sits through Heaven’s excruciating 3-hour opening ceremony
Man who wanted to be a tampon has to settle for being King instead
Queen reunited with 80,000 of her former corgis
Massive shipment of ‘anti-inflammatories’ spotted at Melbourne airport
Labor vows to plant a tree for every new coal mine it approves this year
Wayne Carey pleads for understanding after being caught with bag of sourdough starter