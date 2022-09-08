Labor vows to plant a tree for every new coal mine it approves this year

Saying it was emblematic of a new, stronger commitment to environmental policy in this country, Anthony Albanese today announced that his government would plant one tree for every new coal mine that is opened or expanded in 2022.

“That means as many as 27 new trees will be planted in Queensland and New South Wales, creating greener spaces for Australians to live, work and play. What a gift to leave future generations,” he told a media conference today.

The PM said the new policy showed how committed the Labor government was to a cleaner, greener environment. “Australians have been crying out for a stronger focus on climate change, and this is just the start. Once this policy is extended into 2023 and beyond, we could have literally hundreds of new trees across the country”.

