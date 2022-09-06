Wayne Carey pleads for understanding after being caught with bag of sourdough starter

Former AFL champion and domestic violence enthusiast Wayne Carey says his reputation may never recover after he was caught in a Perth casino with the ingredients for a delicious artisan sourdough bread.

A distraught Carey said it was not a good look for someone desperately trying to maintain a tough alpha male persona. “I could lose my Channel 7 contract if they find out I’m into baking,” the former North Melbourne star said.

Carey said he had kept his passion for artisan cookery from his friends and family for years. “The truth is, behind the tough guy bravado is just a man who wants to bake bread. I just love being in the kitchen”.

Carey was at a roulette table at Perth’s Crown Casino when the bag of white powder fell out of his pocket. “The security guard came up to me and said ‘Is that sourghdough starter mate? You might want to keep that out of sight champ’. But by then my secret was out”.

He said he doubted his career would weather the storm. “My reputation has survived adultery, domestic violence, drug use, assaulting police. But I’m not sure it can survive this”.

Asked if he had advice he could pass on based on his past mistakes, Carey said to always put a wet tea-towel over your dough and let it stand for 30 minutes.

