Albo says voters will embrace stage 3 tax cuts once they’re explained by LeBron James

The Prime Minister has dismissed criticism of the controversial ‘stage 3’ tax cuts, saying Australians will get behind the changes once they are spelled out in detail by LA Lakers star LeBron James.

“One thing I’ve learnt in this job is that, when you’re dealing with complex Australian policy, it’s best to get an American basketballer to explain it,” Albanese said in a radio interview this morning.

“So while some Australians might right now be asking, ‘how on earth can we afford these tax cuts?’ or ‘isn’t it deeply weird that Labor is supporting the dismantling of our progressive taxation system?’, I think those concerns will immediately subside once they see a six foot nine elite American athlete standing next to me at a press conference”.

