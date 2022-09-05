Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Albo says voters will embrace stage 3 tax cuts once they’re explained by LeBron James

Other News

Albo says voters will embrace stage 3 tax cuts once they’re explained by LeBron James
Ted Cruz tells students to become a bank if they want debt forgiven
“I can’t scrap tax cuts” says only person who can scrap tax cuts

The Prime Minister has dismissed criticism of the controversial ‘stage 3’ tax cuts, saying Australians will get behind the changes once they are spelled out in detail by LA Lakers star LeBron James.

“One thing I’ve learnt in this job is that, when you’re dealing with complex Australian policy, it’s best to get an American basketballer to explain it,” Albanese said in a radio interview this morning.

“So while some Australians might right now be asking, ‘how on earth can we afford these tax cuts?’ or ‘isn’t it deeply weird that Labor is supporting the dismantling of our progressive taxation system?’, I think those concerns will immediately subside once they see a six foot nine elite American athlete standing next to me at a press conference”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Ted Cruz tells students to become a bank if they want debt forgiven
“I can’t scrap tax cuts” says only person who can scrap tax cuts
Student changes name to ‘Bank of America’ in order to get all debt forgiven
Shaq to deliver 2022 Federal Budget, Albanese confirms
Lachlan Murdoch hoping Crikey dies so he can hack their voicemail messages
A personal message from Alan Joyce