Ted Cruz tells students to become a bank if they want debt forgiven

Leading Republicans have slammed the Biden Administration’s $10,000 student debt forgiveness program, saying people should do the right thing and become a federal bank if they want open and free access to taxpayer funds.

“Students these days seem to expect some sort of free handout from the government, without doing the hard work,” Republican Senator Ted Cruz said in an interview today.

“Back in my day if you wanted to access government money you had to become a large financial institution, pay your executives multi-million dollar salaries, cause thousands of your customers to lose their houses, and then totally collapse, bringing the global economy down with you. And even then you could only access $20 billion or $25 billion or so. It wasn’t this free-for-all that we’re seeing now.

“So I think it’s a bit much for students to say, ‘give me $10,000 for free’. Where is that kind of money going to come from? Who is going to pay for that? It’s time these kids started to take some personal responsibility for their actions, rather than waiting for the government to bail them out every time something gets hard”.

Some students have already taken the Republican Party’s advice and become a bank.

