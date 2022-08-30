Student changes name to ‘Bank of America’ in order to get all debt forgiven

Saying she didn’t want to be a burden to taxpayers by accessing the Biden Administration’s $10,000 student debt forgiveness program, Californian college graduate Sarah Raniford has changed her name to ‘Bank of America’, giving her access to a $20 billion government bailout instead.

“I’ve heard Republicans say that the debt forgiveness program is a bad idea – it will push up inflation, it discourages personal responsibility and so on. So I thought I’d do the right thing and apply for a multi-billion payout as a financial institution instead,” she said.

Under the terms of her bailout, ‘Bank of America’ will receive $20 billion to pay off her college debts, with protection provided for further $120 billion in losses incurred into the future. “It’s much fairer on taxpayers to do it this way,” she said.

The 26-year-old said the more acceptable approach to debt forgiveness was catching on, with one of her friends recently changing his name to JP Morgan Chase.

