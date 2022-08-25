Follow The Shovel

Daniel Ricciardo to leave McLaren after seat promised to John Barilaro

A personal message from Alan Joyce
Facebook’s ‘metaverse’ is so realistic fans can’t tell whether Mark Zuckerberg is actually in Paris or not

Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo admits he was surprised to have his contract with McLaren scrapped a year early, but even more surprised to see former NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro sitting in his car this morning.

Barilaro was given the final year of Ricciardo’s contract as a present, the eight-time grand prix winner was told.

The former Nationals leader has never driven a race car or competed in a professional sporting competition before, but said he was well qualified for the job. “I used to work as a window salesman, so I think I’ve got what it takes to drive an ultra-high-powered racing car at an elite international level,” he said.

Barilaro said he had plenty of other skills he could bring to the table. “When I’m readying to overtake on a chicane at 200 km/h, I will certainly be calling on my experience at Queanbeyan City Council”.

At the time of publication Barilaro said he had just learned that the seat was no longer available because Scott Morrison was already in the role.

Headline by Matthew Laine

