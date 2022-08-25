A personal message from Alan Joyce

Hi there,

It’s great to see people travelling again after so long on the ground. But we know it hasn’t always gone to plan.

While it’s true sleeping on the floor at the airport overnight can be fun with the right mentality, you’ve told us this wasn’t what you had in mind for your weekend getaway. Just as waiting on-hold for 14 hours to rebook your cancelled flight wasn’t how you wanted to spend your day off.

And while your luggage may have arrived safely and on time at Los Angeles Airport, we know that that’s not always convenient if your holiday is in Bali.

It would be tempting to attribute our decline to the decision to sack 2,000 workers. But that would require me to take some sort of responsibility. It’s much easier to point to external factors, and blame you, our customers, for not knowing what to do when you go through airport security.

Still, I realise that I’ve got to make some sort of symbolic gesture to try and put a stop to all this negative publicity. Which is why, as an acknowledgement of everything that’s gone wrong, we’d like to offer you 20 cents off a bread roll, when next you fly with us.

The offer is available on any return flight taken before tomorrow, with a limit of one bread roll per customer. You also have the option of buying the bread roll outright, for just 80,000 frequent flyer points, plus a 40 cent administration charge.

We hope this distracts from our performance for a while. I look forward to seeing you in the air, or at the very least curled up in the fetal position in the departure lounge, in the near future.

Alan Joyce

CEO

Qantas Group

