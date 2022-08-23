Facebook’s ‘metaverse’ is so realistic fans can’t tell whether Mark Zuckerberg is actually in Paris or not

A teaser posted by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg of the company’s new virtual reality ‘metaverse’ this week has left fans wondering if Zuckerberg is actually standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, or whether it’s some sort of graphic design trick.

“Hang on, is he actually there? I thought this was supposed to be virtual reality, not actual life!” one user posted.

“Wow. The things you can do with technology these days. AMAZING!” another posted. “I actually had to double check that this wasn’t a live stream video of Mark in Europe. But no, apparently it’s all been done using Meta’s design technologies”.

Another user said it was getting harder and harder to tell what was real anymore. “Good god, is that the Sagrada Familia in the background. That’s in Barcelona! How on is earth he able to be in two different cities at the same time? Wait, what? It’s virtual? Seriously? When I was a kid I never thought one day I’d be able to walk around the streets of Europe without even leaving my home. Incredible!”

Users agreed that the likeness to Zuckerberg himself was uncanny. “His face is totally featureless, like a robot. It’s incredibly realistic”.

