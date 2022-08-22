Matt Guy shortens name to just ‘Magu’, in desperate attempt to win over voters

A week after rebranding from Matthew Guy to Matt Guy (TM), the Victorian Opposition Leader has announced he will now go by the name of ‘Magu’, in what Liberal Party strategists say is a chance to re-set the narrative.

“This is a fresh start,” one party insider said. “Voters didn’t like Matthew Guy. And it turns out they didn’t like Matt Guy either. But we think they’re going to love Magu”.

In Mr Magu’s first media conference this morning, he distanced himself from the legacy of Matthew Guy and Matt Guy. “I’m no fan of those Guys. I’m a completely different guy,” he said.

Midway through the press conference, after a short conversation with an adviser, Magu announced that his name was now ‘MG’.

“Magu wasn’t really resonating with voters. But MG now has a chance to start with a clean slate,” a spokesperson said. “MG is actually the name of a British car manufacturer who was sold to the highest bidder, so we think it’s a good fit”.

Dan iel Andrews refused to be drawn on his opponent’s new name, saying he doesn’t get caught up in silly renaming exercises.

