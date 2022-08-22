Follow The Shovel

The Nation
The Governor General actually resigned last week (but didn’t think it was important enough to tell anyone)

Matt Guy shortens name to just ‘Magu’, in desperate attempt to win over voters
Scott Morrison finally finds it within himself to demand apology from Australians

Governor General David Hurley resigned from his position early last week but didn’t think it was a big enough deal to update his official calendar with the news, it has been revealed.

Hurley has been under consistent pressure to resign ever since it was revealed he secretly signed in Scott Morrison to five government ministries. In an off-handed comment today the Governor General said he hasn’t been in the role since last Tuesday.

“Oh that?” Hurley said when questioned about his resignation. “It didn’t even occur to me that anyone would be interested in knowing that the representative of Australia’s Head of State had called it a day. As far as I can tell there’s no official requirement for a Governor General to announce his resignation. I had no reason to believe that the resignation wouldn’t be publicised by someone else, even though I never told anybody”.

Hurley’s official calendar for last Tuesday shows he presented an award at the Canberra Cake Bakers Championships, held a zoom call with the winner of the year six maths prize at Queanbeyan Primary School, and hosted a luncheon with the Belconnen Ferret Owners Association. There is no mention of his resignation.

