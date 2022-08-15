QANTAS DECLINE EXPLAINED: Scott Morrison secretly took on CEO role 2 years ago

The spectacular fall in operational standards at Australia’s national carrier has finally been explained, after it was revealed Scott Morrison secretly swore himself in as CEO in early 2021.

“Everything was going pretty well in the early stages of the pandemic, but then Scott took over and the whole thing basically collapsed,” a Qantas insider explained.

“I remember a colleague at the time saying, ‘there isn’t anyone who could fuck this airline up more than Alan Joyce’, and at that moment Scott Morrison walked in and started setting up his office”.

Another Qantas employee said she started to suspect something wasn’t right when all of the onboard food options were changed to curry. “But I think the alarm bells really started ringing when we got a staff memo telling us that it didn’t matter if flights took off or not. As long as an announcement was made about the flight then we’d done our job”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY