Hollie Hughes ‘appalled’ to discover primary school used English lessons to discuss pronouns

Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes says Australia’s education system needs to be overhauled, after reports a primary school in her state was using English lessons as a front to talk with children about the various different pronouns.

“The fact that they’re teaching he/his, she/her, they/them, it/its in classrooms shows just how far our education system has fallen,” Hughes said in a fiery interview this morning.

“Instead of sticking to reading, writing and grammar, we have Marxist teachers that are absolutely obsessed with gender. Apparently the children – some as young as seven – were being asked to fill in worksheets about all the different pronouns. It’s sickening.

“They then spent a whole lesson just talking about ‘their/there/they’re’, which seems to be so fashionable with the left at the moment. These poor kids just want to learn how to read and write”.

Hughes said enough was enough. “Here’s an idea. How about we leave the culture wars and this ‘they/them’ rubbish out of classrooms and get back to teaching basic grammar”.

