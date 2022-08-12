FBI reassures nation that nuclear documents Trump stole aren’t in picture book format

The FBI has moved to reassure Americans that the nuclear secrets documents supposedly held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home are not the versions with pictures and colouring-in pages, meaning there is no immediate cause for panic.

“He’s got the version with words, so we’re safe for now,” FBI director Christopher Wray explained. “We believe Trump had engaged a children’s author to convert the documents to a bedtime story so he could understand them – “The very hungry nuclear weapon” was the working title apparently – but that process had only just gotten underway when executed the raid”.

The FBI also made clear that the nuclear codes had been changed since Trump left office. “Please be reassured that the code is no longer 0-0-0-0,” Wray said.

