‘The War on 2022’ is now on sale!

It’s on. Some of the biggest names in Australian satire are joining forces to take you on a dazzling live journey through the most ridiculous, tumultuous and flat-out frightening year since 2021. James Schloeffel (founder of The Shovel), Charles Firth (the brains behind the Chaser website) and Mark Humphries (the tall guy who does the sketches on ABC’s 7:30) are joined for the first time by the outrageously talented musical comedian Gabbi Bolt (“Best Newcomer – Sydney Comedy Festival”).



This is the first full national ‘War On’ tour in three years, and tickets are now on sale for dates right across the country.



Previous shows have been described as “A cut above the rest” (The Adelaide Advertiser), “An onslaught of razor-sharp satire” (The Barefoot Review), “The second best satirical supergroup after Sky News” (Peta Credlin) and “The once-in-100-year annual tour” (The Bureau of Meteorology).



The Adelaide Advertiser described Gabbi Bolt as ‘An icon in the making’. Wil Anderson said, “If you want to be the kind of person that can say ‘I saw Tim Minchin before he was big’ Gabbi’s that sort of act.”