BREAKING: Donald Trump offered trade commissioner role in Perrottet government

Desperate for a distraction from the FBI raids on his Mar-a-Lago home, former US President has asked NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet whether he could take up a role as a NSW trade commissioner for Florida. It is believed Perrottet has confirmed that he will organise the placement.

Those within the NSW government say Trump is the perfect candidate for such a position. “He has very little trade experience, he’s currently under investigation, there’s a stench of corruption surrounding him and there hasn’t been a formal application processes, so we think he’ll be perfect for the role,” a spokesperson said.

However one government insider pointed out that Trump does not hold any formal qualifications, has never held a NSW trade role and has never lived overseas before. “So he ticks all of those boxes. He’s the ideal candidate really”.

Trump has listed himself as his personal referee. He has confirmed that he will be able to organise the best trade deals. Really beautiful trade deals, that a lot of people – smart people – will be talking about.

The posting may make it difficult for Trump to run as the Republican candidate at the 2024 US presidential election. John Barilaro is tipped to be given the nod for that role.

