Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
World
Alex Jones claims bloodbath in courtroom was faked

Other News

Alex Jones claims bloodbath in courtroom was faked
‘Virtual assistant’ on company website is ready to be massively fucking pointless
Dutton calls for sensible debate about installing rooftop nuclear reactors on every home

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has claimed that the footage of complete carnage that supposedly took place in a Texas courtroom was a false flag, and says the scene was actually carried out by crisis actors.

“That’s not real. No way. There’s absolutely no chance that someone would accidentally send their entire text message history to the opposing legal team. That’s not plausible,” he said.

“I mean, just think of the implications that would have, having every single confidential text message in the hands of the lawyers prosecuting you. It’s simply not believable that someone would be that stupid”.

Footage of the hearing appears to show Jones absolutely dying on the stand as he realises he’s entire case has fallen apart. But he says it’s all a hoax. “That’s not me. It doesn’t even look like me. Ok, it looks a bit like me. But that’s how good these actors are. Do your own research”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

‘Virtual assistant’ on company website is ready to be massively fucking pointless
Dutton calls for sensible debate about installing rooftop nuclear reactors on every home
Local grandma excited that The Voice is being added to the Constitution
Senators complain about being forced into daily acknowledgement of Pauline Hanson
Positive start for Dutton, graph in The Australian shows
Airbnb that family booked doesn’t have as many perks as hotel, but on the plus side it’s more expensive