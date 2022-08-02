Senators complain about being forced into daily acknowledgement of Pauline Hanson

Members of the Upper House have expressed their frustration at being forced to sit through a performance of Pauline Hanson every day, despite the fact she only accounts for 1.3% of the Australian Senate.

Many say Hanson is nothing more than a virtue-signalling construct that is being forced upon people, and is not representative of regular Australians. “We have to endure this rigmarole every day. ‘Acknowledgement of Cunt’ we call it”.

Some senators claim it’s well past time to move on from the regular Pauline Hanson ritual, saying she has been imposed on everyone for too long. “It’s all just for show. It’s divisive and she serves no purpose. It’s time to move on,” one senator said.

Headline by Matthew Laine

