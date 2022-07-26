Manly releases updated, less offensive pride round jersey

NRL team the Manly Sea Eagles says it has adjusted its pride round jersey, apologising for the previous version which some have described as offensive and distasteful.

One person connected with the club said the original jersey didn’t fit with his values, or those of his community.

“It’s distasteful. I don’t want this sort of stuff pushed in my face. It’s not appropriate – especially when there are kids around, I don’t think it’s suitable to be sending these sorts of messages.

“If people want to do these things in private, then that’s up to them I guess. But I don’t think we should be openly celebrating or promoting this type of lifestyle”.

Some at the club are disappointed about the about-face, saying it will make it less likely for players to come out as gambling addicts.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY