Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Entertainment & Sport
Manly releases updated, less offensive pride round jersey

Other News

Manly releases updated, less offensive pride round jersey
Morrison defends skipping Parliament, saying he can continue to not work remotely from Tokyo
Greg Norman launches Myanmar Golf Series

NRL team the Manly Sea Eagles says it has adjusted its pride round jersey, apologising for the previous version which some have described as offensive and distasteful.

One person connected with the club said the original jersey didn’t fit with his values, or those of his community.

“It’s distasteful. I don’t want this sort of stuff pushed in my face. It’s not appropriate – especially when there are kids around, I don’t think it’s suitable to be sending these sorts of messages.

“If people want to do these things in private, then that’s up to them I guess. But I don’t think we should be openly celebrating or promoting this type of lifestyle”.

Some at the club are disappointed about the about-face, saying it will make it less likely for players to come out as gambling addicts.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Morrison defends skipping Parliament, saying he can continue to not work remotely from Tokyo
Greg Norman launches Myanmar Golf Series
Qantas to fight foot and mouth disease by losing every piece of luggage from Indonesia
Dutton returns from Gilead study trip with new ideas to revitalise Liberal party
Goldman Sachs announces surprise $60 billion profit after Josh Frydenberg joins firm
Victoria, NSW neck-and-neck in thrilling Corruption State of Origin