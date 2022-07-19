TikToker displays random act of kindness by not filming stranger

In what has been described as a touching act of kindness, a TikTok influencer has caught millions of people off-guard by not filming himself gratuitously giving people things in order to create content.

The ‘wholesome’ move has been lauded around the internet as an unexpected act of charity. “It was so unexpected. What a lovely surprise,” one person commented.

“I was just sitting alone by myself in a shopping centre having some quiet time, and absolutely no-one filmed me. It was such a touching gesture,” one woman said.

One man said it had made his week. “I’ve been having a pretty tough time of it lately. So to have absolutely no-one come up to me to use me a prop to create content – I didn’t see that coming at all. I feel blessed”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY