Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Confused, rambling man rushes stage, claiming to be former Prime Minister of Australia

Other News

Nation’s endangered wildlife told to take more personal responsibility for their situation
Confused, rambling man rushes stage, claiming to be former Prime Minister of Australia
TikToker displays random act of kindness by not filming stranger

A 54 year-old Sydney man appeared to be confused and disorientated as he leapt on stage at an event in Perth, saying he was filled with the Holy Spirit and was once the leader of a nation in the Oceania region. Authorities became concerned when the man then claimed he didn’t believe in governments.

“I led the government. No-one trusts governments!” he shouted, clearly confused. Crowd members watched on as the man then pretended to be a priest for two hours.

Authorities say there is no evidence, or record of achievement, to suggest the man ever was Prime Minister. They believe the man maybe a member of a cult, although some say the correct terminology is ‘The Liberal Party’.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Nation’s endangered wildlife told to take more personal responsibility for their situation
TikToker displays random act of kindness by not filming stranger
Jenny Morrison confused why Scott hasn’t cooked a single curry since election
Taxi driver takes Albo’s advice, works from home
New Qantas service to help passengers lose their emotional baggage
Scientists hopeful James Webb telescope can provide clues about what the fuck happened to CovidSafe app