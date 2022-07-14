Follow The Shovel

NASA’s younger telescopes accuse senior telescopes of being stuck in the past

Up-and-coming telescopes at NASA have called for generational change, arguing that the views of senior telescopes at the organisation are firmly stuck in the past.

In a media conference today, one junior telescope singled out James Webb, saying it had no vision for the future. “This guy is always talking about stuff that happened like a billion years ago.

“He’s like, ‘remember when the NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula formed?’ I mean, that was light years ago. It’s time to move on grandpa”.

Another telescope said NASA had always been slow to promote new talent. “Things around here don’t exactly move at the speed of light”.

