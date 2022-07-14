Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Scientists hopeful James Webb telescope can provide clues about what the fuck happened to CovidSafe app

Other News

Scientists hopeful James Webb telescope can provide clues about what the fuck happened to CovidSafe app
83% of newborns fathered by Elon Musk, Boris Johnson: new data
Greens to blame for Ukraine invasion, Albanese says

Scientists at NASA say they are still hopeful the super-powerful James Webb telescope will shed light on the fate of the Coalition’s CovidSafe app, despite unsuccessfully searching 500 billion square kilometres of space so far.

“Our aim is to learn more about how and why the app was formed, why it disappeared so quickly, and where it is now. We haven’t given up hope, there are a lot of galaxies we haven’t explored yet,” lead scientist Frederick Jameson explained.

But others are not so optimistic, with one scientist saying she was certain the app had always been a black hole. “It sucked in a lot of money, but nothing ever came out of it. In one sense I’m not sure it ever actually existed. Or, if it did, only in a very abstract way”.

The James Webb Telescope cost US$10 billion to build, around half the cost of the COVIDSafe app. Like the COVIDSafe app, the telescope has yet to identify any COVID-19 outbreaks.  

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

NASA’s younger telescopes accuse senior telescopes of being stuck in the past
83% of newborns fathered by Elon Musk, Boris Johnson: new data
Greens to blame for Ukraine invasion, Albanese says
Telescope’s photo from 5 billion light years away clearer than boomer’s photo from 1 metre away
Meg Lanning forced to stand aside as Australian cricket captain because position was promised to John Barilaro
Scott Morrison to take “met with bullets” speech to stage