The images released this week from the James Webb Space Telescope are more sharply focused and more detailed than the 482 shots Sydney man Terry Barker fired off from his iPhone today, it has been revealed.

Barker, who is holidaying in regional NSW, took a range of images of nondescript items that may have included local landmarks, trees, highways or the tops of people’s heads. The James Webb Telescope took a range of images over 5 billion light years away that shows the “Cosmic Cliffs” of the Carina Nebula.

“If you look closely at this picture here, you can very clearly make out three distinct galaxies, millions of miles away,” photography critic Jessica Pascolo said. “If you look closely at this one, you can see what I think might be Terry’s thumb”.

The James Webb images were released worldwide by NASA this week. Terry’s photos were also, accidentally, released worldwide this week, due to an uploading error.

